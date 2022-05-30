RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Flight delays and cancellations put a strain on travelers looking to get away for Memorial Day weekend.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware reported about 4,800 flight cancellations this past weekend across the country, but these flight troubles hit those flying to and from Richmond International Airport, as well. 8News visited the airport on the afternoon of Memorial Day and spoke with people whose flights were delayed for more than seven hours.

“I just swiveled my head and looked at the monitor and it said we went from a 6 a.m. departure to 1:20 p.m.,” Vanessa Alvarado said.

A spokesperson for the Richmond International Airport says that of the airport’s 500 scheduled flights this weekend, only 27 were cancelled.

Richmond resident Lakendra Fennel flew home Monday from her Memorial Day weekend activities and said she managed to avoid crowds, cancellations and delays altogether.

“We actually lucked out this time, a lot of times there is long waits but today there wasn’t,” Fennel said.

Travelers like Alvarado explain the delays weren’t too big of a surprise and that traveling on busy holiday weekends is bound to create potential for flight complications.

“It’s kind of one of those — you’re traveling over the holiday weekend, so you kind of have to assume that risk,” Alvarado said.