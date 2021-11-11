Tree planting aims to bring more coverage to Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Bellemeade Community Center is getting a whole lot greener thanks to an initiative to increase tree cover on Richmond’s Southside.

Today, volunteers and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation planted 200 trees, including 21 different tree species native to Virginia.

Jeremy Hoffman with the Science Museum of Virginia helped with today’s tree planting and shared how trees benefit our communities.

“We know that trees are super important infrastructure for our day-to-day lives,” he said. “They clean the air like an air purifier, they soak up stormwater like a sponge and they cool down the air around them like a beach umbrella.”

The goal with efforts like these is to bring hundreds of new trees to the Southside.