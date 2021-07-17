Trees come down in Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond after stormy weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are reports of multiple trees falling across the Church Hill neighborhood after stormy weather swept through Richmond Saturday evening.

A member of the 8News team said four houses in the area were crushed by trees on Oakwood Avenue, 35th and 36th Streets. Luckily, the Richmond Fire Department said no one has been reported injured.

On Oakwood Avenue, this tree crashed through the roof of a home and collapsed part of the brick siding.

A large tree fell on a single-family home in Richmond Saturday evening. (Photo: 8News photographer Sam Hooper)

A large tree fell on a single-family home in Richmond Saturday evening. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

Nearby on the 1100 block of North 36th Street was a similar scene. Another tree was uprooted from a yard, falling back between two houses. Firefighters told 8News it happened at a vacant home.

On the 1100 block of North 36th Street, another tree was uprooted from a yard, falling back between two houses. (Photo: JJ Minor Photos)

On the 1100 block of North 36th Street, another tree was uprooted from a yard, falling back between two houses. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.