RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It has been a few months since crews were first seen working at the Monument Avenue traffic circle, formerly home to the Robert E. Lee monument. Progress continues to be made, however, as the most recent work resulted in new trees being planted in the space.

The space within the traffic circle formerly belonged to the Lee monument, however, it became the focal point for protester demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd and was eventually taken down.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

City officials reported that work on the circle began in April as crews worked to implement the City’s temporary landscaping plan. The plan was announced late last year and will feature $100,000 worth of plants.

City’s site plan for former Lee Circle. (Photo courtesy of Richmond site plan)

The work is being led by YME Landscape, which previously provided services to Gilpin Court and Whitcomb Court.