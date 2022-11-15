RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Emmy award-winning television host and stand-up comedian recently announced a tour of the United States that includes a stop in Richmond.

Trevor Noah, the host of the Daily Show on Comedy Central, recently announced his “Off the Record” tour, which will go from Jan. 20 to Dec. 3, 2023, and include stops across the U.S. and South Africa.

One of the South African comedian’s stops will be in Richmond at the Altria Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6. Presale begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

FILE – Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” announced Thursday that he is leaving the show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

As the host of the Daily Show, Noah has been nominated for 13 Emmy awards, winning one. He has also hosted the Grammy Awards on two occasions and spoke at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in 2022.

Noah took over for Jon Stewart as the host of the Daily Show in 2015. In September, he announced that he will soon be leaving the show after seven years as the host.