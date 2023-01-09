RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Day one for the trial of two Windsor police officers, who are accused of conducting a violent traffic stop with a black army lieutenant, began Monday morning.

The trial, presided by Judge Roderick Young, began at around 9:15 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Richmond.

Jury members were selected, and the plaintiff’s counsel and defendants’ counsel delivered opening statements.

Caron Nazario, a Virginia Army National Guard lieutenant, filed a $1 million civil lawsuit claiming damages for assault and battery, unlawful imprisonment and illegal search of his vehicle during a traffic stop in December 2020.

Police body camera footage shows officers Joe Guttierez and Daniel Crocker drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario, and deploying pepper spray. Nazario can be seen staying in the car, holding his hands in the air outside the driver’s side window, and asking why he was being stopped.

He can also be heard saying he is afraid for his life.

Gutierrez eventually pepper-sprayed him multiple times. After that, Nazario exited the vehicle but did not get on the ground when ordered.

The defendants’ counsel said evidence will show they had good reason to treat the incident like a felony traffic stop, and that they used the necessary force to get Nazario out of the car.

The plaintiff’s counsel said evidence will show Nazario, whose family has a background in law enforcement, was confused by the officers’ conflicting commands. The plaintiff’s counsel also told jurors that he had good reason to believe that the traffic stop could’ve ended in a deadly outcome.

Nazario made eight claims against the two officers, but they were not charged with any criminal wrongdoing after the incident.

In August 2022, a federal judge ruled one of the two police officers illegally searched Nazario’s car during the stop.

The trial is expected to last five days. Stay with 8News for updates.