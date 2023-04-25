RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The jury trial of Richard Johnson is set to continue today. Johnson, an officer of the Richmond Police Department, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor in connection with a crash that killed two teenagers in April last year.

According to information provided in court, Johnson and another officer were responding to a burglary call when they crashed into another car occupied by Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19, at Bells and Castlewood roads. Ruffin and Williams were ejected from their vehicle and later died from their injuries.

In court yesterday, attorneys revealed that the officers were the secondary responding vehicle to the burglary. According to the prosecution, Johnson was driving at a speed of 59.5 mph when he entered the intersection – well above the 35 mph speed limit. Johnson’s attorney, Ed Nickel, argued in opening arguments that Johnson was responding to an active emergency and did his due diligence.

