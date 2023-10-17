RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A jury trial date has been set for the 18-year-old student charged with shooting two boys at George Wythe High School earlier this year.

On Thursday, April 27, Richmond Police officers were called to a George Wythe High School parking lot. Upon arrival, the officers found one boy with life-threatening injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Another boy was later found to have taken himself to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days later, the Richmond Police Department reported that 18-year-old David Gutierrez had been arrested in connection to the double shooting. According to police at the time, the investigation remained ongoing, but Gutierrez was believed to be the primary suspect.

The Richmond Police Department was called to George Wythe High School around noon on Thursday, April, 27 in response to a shooting. Two juveniles were shot outside of the school. One was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures. (Photo: Tyler Hall/8News)

Gutierrez is facing the following charges in Richmond City Circuit Court:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Malicious wounding

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony — two counts

Possession of a firearm on school property

Following a status hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Gutierrez’s jury trial has been scheduled to take place from Feb. 12, 2024, until Feb. 15, 2024.