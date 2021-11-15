Trial for man accused in rape, murder of VCU administrator begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The jury trial for Thomas Clark, the man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a Richmond woman in her home, began Monday.

On May 9, 2019, Richmond Police were called to 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman’s Tanglewood Road home for a welfare check.

Once officers arrived, they found Fairman dead – face down in her bathtub, according to court documents.

The welfare check was prompted because Fairman was supposed to have been traveling to Florida but never arrived, court documents show. The affidavit also revealed that water was running and a knife with blood on it was visible on the counter in the same bathroom.

Fairman was an operational administrator at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Thomas Clark was picked up a week after Fairman’s murder, police said. He was initially jailed on charges not directly related to the homicide investigation.

Her son, Scott Fairman, told 8News that Clark was a contractor hired to stain his mother’s deck. 8News confirmed the Henrico county man worked for C&C and Son Landscaping and Pressure Wash in Henrico County.

According to online records, Clark has a lengthy criminal history, including a rape conviction in Alexandria in 1988.

The trial is expected to last at least two days at the John Marshall Courthouse. Clark is facing charges of first-degree murder, rape and abduction with intent to defile.