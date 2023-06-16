RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The three-day trial of two out of five suspects charged in the killing of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey has received an extension into next week.

Friday, June 16 was set to be the final day of the trial, but after a lengthy day in court, defendants Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley continue to stand trial in a joint defense.

Humphrey was shot and killed last September after being caught in the cross fire of a dispute between two groups near Gilpin Court.

The third day in court began with the defense filing a motion for a mistrial after a juror removed themselves from the case. 8News was able to hear a recording from the juror expressing personal emotions regarding the details of the case.

However, members of the court questioned the other jurors and found this juror removing themselves had no impact on the case.

The prosecution continued bringing in new evidence before the court, including a recording of a phone call between Henderson and his girlfriend. The recording revealed the two speaking about the possible outcome of the case if witnesses did not appear in court for testimony.

The prosecution stated this phone call showed Henderson having probative guilt — otherwise known as consciousness of guilt or having a guilty conscience. Meanwhile, the defense argued the call was similar to a conversation a client would have with their lawyers, and having this discussion with a significant other did not necessarily show guilt.

The judge ultimately ruled that a portion of the recording would be admissible in court.

After this discussion, jurors entered the courtroom as questioning of witnesses began.

The judge has extended the trial into Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.