Trial starts for man charged with murder in 9-year-old Markiya Dickson case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A two-day jury trial is set to begin Wednesday morning for the third suspect arrested in connection to the murder of a 9-year-old Richmond girl.

Jesus Turner is charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In May of 2019, Markiya Dickson was struck by a stray bullet while at a Memorial Day cookout with her family in Carter Jones Park. Dickson later died at the hospital. An 11-year-old boy and a man survived after being hit in the crossfire.

Quinshawn Betts and Jermaine Davis, are also charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Turner was charged 6 weeks after the other two suspects after a relentless pursuit by police.

In January, a judge denied Turner bond, saying the crime was too egregious for him to be let off.

Turner will appear in Richmond Circuit Court at 10 a.m. Stay with 8News for updates.