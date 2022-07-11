RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond Monday evening that left two people in the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on July 11, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at the James Food Store, located in the 1800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. Richmond Police said officers found one adult male inside the store who was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police also found two other adult males at the scene who sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims who was shot had injuries that were deemed life-threatening, while the other victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man found inside the store.

Police said there is no suspect description at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

A scene from the shooting in Richmond on Monday evening. Credit: Brad Vassar / 8News

