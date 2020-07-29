TSA: Arizona woman brings unloaded gun to Richmond Internation Aiport

The Transportation Security Administration cited an Arizona woman after spotting a handgun at a Richmond International Airport checkpoint Monday. (Photo:TSA)

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration twice cited an Arizona woman after spotting a handgun at a Richmond International Airport checkpoint Monday.

Authorities say the gun, a 9 mm, was unloaded.

“TSA officials immediately alerted the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning before issuing her two summons with a court date as a result of the incident,” a release read.

Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport notes that while the city airport is welcoming fewer passengers as a result of the pandemic, handguns continue to be brought to checkpoints.

“Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items,” he said. “I strongly urge passengers to be certain they don’t have any prohibited or illegal items in their carry-on or checked bags before arriving at the airport.”

Richmond International Airport says 12 guns have been seized at checkpoints this year.

