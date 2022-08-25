RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was issued a summons by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport caught him with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

A release by the TSA stated the 9mm handgun was loaded with 12 bullets. It was the thirteenth gun confiscated at one of the airport’s checkpoints so far this year.

According to the TSA, the Williamsburg resident’s carry-on bag triggered an alarm while going through the security checkpoint X-ray unit. Police were then made aware of the situation and confiscated the gun, as well as issued a summons on a weapons violation.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Aug. 24 (Photo: Transportation Security Administration)

“In addition to being cited by the police, this individual also is facing a stiff Federal financial civil penalty, which could run into the thousands of dollars,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Guns and airports don’t mix, and travelers should certainly know not to pack their guns in their carry-on bags.

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021, and the TSA said 86% of those guns were loaded.