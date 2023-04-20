RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two loaded guns were found in the carry-on bags of two separate men as they were attempting to go through a security checkpoint at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday, April 19.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were alerted to the loaded guns by the X-ray unit as the carry-on bags were sent through. Both guns were removed by local police.

One of the guns was a 38-caliber loaded with four bullets. The owner, a Richmond resident, was cited by police. The other gun was a 9mm handgun loaded with seven bullets. The owner, a Montpelier man, was arrested by police.

TSA says both men face a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun through a TSA checkpoint, the maximum of which can reach up to $15,000. The two incidents are not believed to be related, according to the TSA.

Gun found at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday, April 19. (Photo: TSA)

As of April 20, TSA officers have found six guns in carry-on bags at Richmond International Airport. Last year a total of 24 guns were found at Richmond airport checkpoints.

“Our officers do an excellent job of maintaining the safety of all passengers. It is disappointing to continue to see travelers bringing their guns to our security checkpoints,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Let me be crystal clear on this point—you cannot carry a gun onto a plane. Even gun owners with a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck® program are not exempt from the no guns on planes policy.”

Passengers are only permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage. Details on the proper way to travel with a gun are listed on the TSA website.