RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar.

The calendar features photos and fun facts about each of the upcoming year’s 15 canine winners who were chosen from submitted entries.

Each canine spends 16 weeks of training, where they learn how to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials, according to the TSA.

The featured canines and airports for the 2024 calendar include:

Dina: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Ben: Luis Muoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport (BUF/IAG)

Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Gina: LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Kari: Bangor International Airport (BGR); Bangor Police Department

Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Puk: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Rocky: San Antonio International Airport (SAT); SAT Police Department

Zeta: Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Zita: Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

The canine featured on the cover is Dina, a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Dina is a passenger screening canine.

Dina worked at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year, keeping the venues and surrounding areas safe for football fans and the community.