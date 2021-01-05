TSA seizes first gun of the year from local woman at Richmond International Airport

First gun of the year confiscated at the Richmond International Airport on Sunday, January 3. The gun belonged to a Richmond woman. (Photo: TSA)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond woman was the first traveler to get caught with a gun at Richmond International Airport in 2021.

The woman’s loaded handgun was confiscated at the security checkpoint on Sunday, January 3, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a release.

TSA said that officers stopped the woman with a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets among the items in her carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint X-ray machine at the airport.

Local authorities were notified and the woman was arrested.

In 2020, TSA confiscated 22 guns during security checks; the final incident involved a loaded, .40 caliber Springfield handgun on Dec. 31.

According to TSA, a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on the circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. TSA also has details online about how to properly travel with a firearm.