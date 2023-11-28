RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the Richmond area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck program at Richmond International Airport during a temporary pop-up event.

The TSA said the pop-up center will be open from Monday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. in the Airport Business Center on the second floor of the terminal.

Richmond International Airport is located at 1 Richard E. Byrd Terminal Drive in Richmond.

TSA PreCheck expedites the security checkpoint screening process and allows passengers to leave on their shoes, outerwear and belt.

PreCheck also allows travelers to keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in certain TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

A spokesperson for the agency said more than 200 airports and more than 85 airlines offer TSA PreCheck nationwide.

Applicants to the TSA PreCheck program must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status, according to the TSA.

Anyone interested can visit the Universal Enroll website for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship.

The application fee is $78 and is good for five years. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.

For more information on the TSA PreCheck program, visit the TSA’s website.