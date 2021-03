RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao announced in a blog post Tuesday morning that the Division of Student Affairs will be conducting an "independent, comprehensive" review of Greek life following the death of freshman Adam Oakes.

"No parent should receive a call from a college president offering sympathy for the loss of their child. I’m sickened by what happened and continue to urge anyone who has information to speak up and contact Richmond or VCU Police," Rao's statement said.