Tune into “Richmond and Race: The Conversation – Part 2” tonight on ABC 8News

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in recent months sparked protests nationwide and here in Richmond. To help our community move forward, 8News invites you to join us for “Richmond and Race: The Conversation – Part 2.”

Tune in for a much-needed discussion about race in Richmond with key community leaders and influencers. The series continues Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. on ABC 8News and WRIC.com.

The conversation, led by Juan Conde and Constance Jones, includes:

Dr. Amy Cashwell, Superintendent of Henrico County Schools
Jason Kamras, Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools
Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Schools
Dr. Ronald Crutcher, President of University of Richmond
Dr. Michael Rao, President of Virginia Commonwealth University
Dr. Hakim Lucas, President of Virginia Union University

The first of the series debuted Wednesday, Sept. 2. Watch the replay online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events