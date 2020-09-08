Tune into “Richmond and Race: The Conversation – Part 2” tonight on ABC 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in recent months sparked protests nationwide and here in Richmond. To help our community move forward, 8News invites you to join us for “Richmond and Race: The Conversation – Part 2.”

Tune in for a much-needed discussion about race in Richmond with key community leaders and influencers. The series continues Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. on ABC 8News and WRIC.com.

The conversation, led by Juan Conde and Constance Jones, includes:

Dr. Amy Cashwell, Superintendent of Henrico County Schools

Jason Kamras, Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Schools

Dr. Ronald Crutcher, President of University of Richmond

Dr. Michael Rao, President of Virginia Commonwealth University

Dr. Hakim Lucas, President of Virginia Union University

The first of the series debuted Wednesday, Sept. 2. Watch the replay online.