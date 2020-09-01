Tune into “Richmond and Race: The Conversation” Wednesday night on ABC 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in recent months sparked protests nationwide and here in Richmond. To help our community move forward, 8News invites you to join us for “Richmond and Race: The Conversation.”

Tune in for a much-needed discussion about race in Richmond with key community leaders and influencers. The three-part series debuts this Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. on ABC 8News and WRIC.com. Watch on air or online.

The conversation, led by Juan Conde and Constance Jones, includes:

Bishop Larry Branch, Spokesperson for the Clergy Against Racism

Radio Personality and Community Advocate Clovia Lawrence

University of Richmond Professor Erik Nielson

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith

Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor

Deputy Director of the American Civil War Museum Stephanie Arduini