Tune into “Richmond and Race: The Conversation” Wednesday night on ABC 8News

Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in recent months sparked protests nationwide and here in Richmond. To help our community move forward, 8News invites you to join us for “Richmond and Race: The Conversation.”

Tune in for a much-needed discussion about race in Richmond with key community leaders and influencers. The three-part series debuts this Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m. on ABC 8News and WRIC.com. Watch on air or online.

The conversation, led by Juan Conde and Constance Jones, includes:

Bishop Larry Branch, Spokesperson for the Clergy Against Racism
Radio Personality and Community Advocate Clovia Lawrence
University of Richmond Professor Erik Nielson
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith
Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor
Deputy Director of the American Civil War Museum Stephanie Arduini
Richmond and Race: The Conversation
