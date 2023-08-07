RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents 18 years of age and older will be able to dispose of unwanted guns at an event in August.

The City of Richmond will be holding a gun buyback event, in which participants can turn in unwanted guns, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Liberation Church, located at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.

Depending on the type of firearm, participants may be eligible to receive up to $250 in gift cards.

The City of Richmond encourages participants to place unloaded guns in the trunk of the car when coming to the event. Participants can choose gift cards from more than one store.

According to the City of Richmond, the buyback program is intended to reduce the availability of guns in the community, to provide an opportunity for the safe disposal of firearms, mobilize communities, raise awareness and shift culture.

The City collected 474 guns during its first ever buyback event last year. Richmond elected to spend $80,000 to continue to program this year.