TURN RVA ready to get into a new groove as businesses plan to reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the end possibly near for Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, some are processing what it will mean to return to normal life.

While some might be hesitant to jump back into daily routines prior to COVID-19, one business owner in Richmond’s Scott Addition told 8News she’s excited to welcome everyone back to the dance floor once again.

“People look at us and go ‘well you’re not essential,’ but it’s like ‘yeah we are, we keep you out of the doctor’s office, we keep you healthy, we keep you moving, and we keep your sanity,'” said Sandi Cauley, owner of Turn Cardio Jam Studio in Richmond.

At his press conference on Monday, Gov. Northam extended his executive order banning gatherings over ten and closing some non-essential businesses through May 14th. This is the second time the governor has extended the order, originally scheduled to end April 23rd and then on May 8th.

Cauley said she is relieved that she’ll soon be able to reopen her doors.

Sandi Cauley

“We’re floating right now,” she said. “We still have to make rent, we still have to make utilities, we still have a few staff members who need to collect a check so it’s been really difficult.”

TURN RVA transitioned to teaching dance, strength and yoga classes virtually. However, following Gov. Northam’s announcement that non-essential businesses can reopen on Friday, May 15, with social distancing guidelines and other preventative measures in place, the TURN Studio is prepared.

“I think we’re going to have one entrance for people to come in and another for people to come out and I think we’re going to be taking a lot of reservations online,” Cauley said.

In addition, TURN RVA will have smaller class sizes, markers placed on the dance floor to make sure members stay six feet apart, wipe down equipment even more frequently, and offer masks to members. Cauley told 8News this will ultimately keep guests healthy, which is what fitness is all about.

“It’s also about mental health,” Cauley added. “It’s about helping you stay strong to fight viruses and to fight [the ]flu and fight colds and if we’re just sitting around at home, we’re lowering our immunity.”

