‘Turn yourself in’: Richmond family speaks out one year after three-year old son was murdered

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — Monday marked one year since three-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr. was murdered in Richmond’s Hillside Court. The toddler’s parents still don’t know who shot their son and are begging whoever pulled the trigger to come forward.

8News sat down with Sharmar Hill Sr. and Shaniqua Allen who are still reeling from the death of their only son. They tell 8News that it’s been a rollercoaster year and not a day goes by where they don’t think of their baby boy.

“This is when he was in my belly,” said Shaniqua Allen, Sharmar’s mother, as she pointed to a picture of herself pregnant.

On the one year anniversary of their son’s death, the Hill family sits huddled together on their couch, reminiscing on the good times while missing one of their own. The family spent the day opening a keepsake box, filled with memories of the three-year-old.

In the box was a hot dog shaped hand sanitizer that Allen says Shamar tricked her into buying for him and she just couldn’t let it go. Also in the box, clothing Sharmar was wearing the day he was murdered and a piece of his hair.

“This is from the day it happened,” Allen told 8News. “This is the sock that he had on. This is a piece of his braid and this is his footprint that they took at the hospital.”

Holding onto what’s left, Shamar Hill Sr., the toddler’s father, knows nothing will bring back the son he’d always dreamed of. The two share a special bond; not only the same name, but the same birthday.

“The last year for our family has been beyond traumatizing,” said Hill. “This is the most horrific thing we’ve had to experience. We in pain right now, we hurting. I’m so lost.”

On Feb.1, 2020, Richmond Police were called to Hillside Court for shots fired. Sharmar was playing outside when he was caught in the crossfire. A bullet pierced the three-year-old’s leg. Sharmar’s sisters carried their little brother to safety inside, but the young boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

Following Sharmar’s death, a cry for justice rang out throughout Richmond and across the state. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Governor Ralph Northam attended Sharmar’s service when he was laid to rest, calling the violence ‘senseless’. Northam and Stoney both demanding those involved to come forward.

“Three years old and he’s cut down in a middle of the neighborhood for nothing,” Detective Joseph Fultz told 8News one year ago.

Days after Sharmar’s death, RPD arrested Antonio L. Harris for a car-jacking in connection with the case. 8News exclusively talked with the LYFT driver who was behind the wheel and had her car forcefully taken from her. Her car showed up at the murder scene in Hillside Court. However, no murder charges have been filed in the toddler’s death.

“The case is pretty much at a standstill,” said Allen.

Last year, 8News interviewed Allen days after her son was murdered and she sat on the couch overcome with grief, sobbing– barely able to hold herself up. However, one year later she has a clear message for her son’s killer.

“You have to have some type of conscience considering he’s a baby. If it was done to your child how would you feel,” Allen said. “If you’re the person that did this and you’re watching this, turn yourself in. “

The F.B.I is investigating the case along with Richmond Police. Authorities are currently offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or Richmond Police at 804-646-3929.