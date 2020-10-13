TV reported stolen in overnight burglary at Stoney campaign office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The campaign manager for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Tuesday that a TV was stolen in an overnight break-in at the mayor’s campaign office in Jackson Ward but that it seems that no documents were tampered with.

Richmond police responded to the office, which is located on East Clay Street, just before 9:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary, a police spokesman said. Authorities reported that the incident took place “sometime overnight” and that electronics were reported stolen.

“Earlier today, the Richmond Police Department was called to investigate a break-in and burglary at Stoney for RVA’s campaign office in Jackson Ward. The investigation is ongoing and we will release more information as it becomes available,” Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “While it’s our hope that this crime was not politically motivated, it underscores the need for a more civil political discourse as we close out this election cycle.”

Zeithaml told 8News that there is security footage from outside of the building.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Det. Bruington at 804-646-6619 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.