Twin arrested in Belt Atlantic Apartment shooting that killed Richmond mother, baby

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fifth arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting that left a mother and her baby dead at The Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond.

According to the Richmond City Jail’s website, 18-year-old Kevon Bynum was booked early Friday morning in Richmond. He was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder but was charged with “failure to appear in court.”

Earlier this week, Richmond Police arrested his twin, Kavon Bynum. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said Kevon Bynum was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder from the same incident.

From left to right: 18-year-old Kevon Bynum, 18-year-old Kavon Bynum

RPD responded to the mass shooting at The Belt Atlantic Apartments on Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. The apartment complex was previously called the Midlothian Village apartments.

Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment but ended up striking two adult women, two teenage girls and the 3-month-old girl.

30-year-old Sharnez Hill was killed on the scene. Her baby, Neziah was treated at a hospital where she later passed.

Two young girls and a 29-year-old woman were also injured during the shooting.

Richmond Police said the females were outside enjoying the warm weather when the shooting broke out. Police Chief Gerald Smith said they were innocent bystanders and don’t believe they were the target of the shooting.

Last week authorities arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23, and Sha-Mondrick Perry, 19, in connection to the crime. According to court records on Thursday morning, all three men have been charged with first-degree murder.

(L to R) Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin, Shamondrick Perry (Photos: Richmond City Police)



Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Detective Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.