Twins identified as Midlothian Turnpike shooting suspects: one in custody, other on the run

Left: Kevon Bynum, being sought by RPD. Right: Kavon Bynum, in custody

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced on Wednesday that they had identified a set of twins as suspects in the Midlothian Turnpike shooting that killed a mother and her infant daughter on April 27.

Along with help from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, the department brought one twin, 18-year-old Kavon Bynum, into custody.

Officers are still searching for the other twin, Kevon Bynum.

Kavon was brought into custody without incident and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His twin is facing the same charges once located by police.

Officers ask that anyone aware of Kevon’s location call 911.

With the identification of the twins, this brings the total number of suspects related to the shooting up to five. Three other men were arrested on April 28.

The shooting on April 27 claimed the life of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter Neziah Hill. Three others were injured, a 29-year-old woman and two young girls, ages 11 and 15.