Two additional COVID-19 cases reported at GRTC today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The GRTC has reported two more cases of COVID-19 among their employees. The total number of cases at GRTC facilities since the pandemic began is now 30, of those 27 are employees.

The first person diagnosed with COVID-19 today is an employee with public-facing duties who last worked on Nov. 27. The second employee was last at work in-person on Nov. 11 and has no public-facing responsibilities.

Both employees are quarantined in their homes.

GRTC now has five employees currently fighting the virus. They are all on leave, one employee is currently being treated at a hospital.

According to a release from the company, contact tracing shows that the employees most likely contracted the virus while off duty.

“We continue to take precautions during this pandemic to protect the health of both our staff and customers and ensure we can deliver reliable service. GRTC requires 100% compliance to the mask mandate on-board and in our facilities, provides sanitizer stations both on-board vehicles and at headquarters, encourages social distancing, and disinfects vehicles and facilities daily,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “We take COVID-safety measures seriously as community cases are rising in our service area, and we strongly ask customers to only ride for essential trips. Absolutely do not ride with us if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.”

Anyone in close contact with infected employees at GRTC is notified and asked to quarantine and test.

