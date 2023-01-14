RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Richmond home on Saturday.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at approximately 3:55 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of Richdale Road for a report of a person down. Once on scene, officers found two adult who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.