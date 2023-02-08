RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults were impacted by a house fire in the Broad Rock area of Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Richmond Fire crews responded to the 3300 block of Decatur Street for a reported house fire. Once on the scene, first responders saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews worked to put out the fire and it was marked under control just before 3 p.m.

No occupants were in the home and no injuries were reported, according to Richmond Fire. The American Red Cross Virginia Region is now assisting two adults.

Richmond Fire is currently working to determine the cause of the fire.