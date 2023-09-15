RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tragedy struck Richmond on Thursday when a city employee was killed by a falling tree at Libby Hill Park.

The day after Thursday’s incident in the Church Hill area, a small vase of flowers marked the emotional site where the city employee lost his life.

A week earlier, another city employee was injured at John B. Cary Elementary School. On Friday, Sept. 8, the employee suffered a major electric shock from a live wire. It happened the morning after a massive storm had caused damage across the area.

Andrew Novokhatny lives just a block away from Libby Hill Park where Thursday’s incident happened.

“Even trained professionals can obviously have just awful accidents occur,” Novokhatny said.

Lynn Cochran also lives near Libby Hill Park. She said she was devastated, but not surprised.

“It was just an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

Cochran says she had her own close call when a large branch fell from a tree just feet in front of her and her dog. She told 8News she wants the city to maintain the greenery better so that dead — and dangerous — trees aren’t a concern.

“Look at that dead limb right over there,” she explained and gestured to a dead tree behind the 8News team. “Right behind you. Look how big it is. And it’s just waiting to fall.”

Officials told 8News that the employee who was electrocuted last Friday is still recovering and Richmonders like Novokhatny hope to see the community come together during such dark times.

“It’s really just kind of awful to hear that a city employee perished here just trying to fix it all,” Novokhatny said. “I’m sure the community, as the news spreads and gets around, that there might even be a small memorial that gets built here. I wouldn’t be shocked, because that’s the kind of place that Church Hill is.”

Investigators are still looking into exactly how Thursday’s accident happened. If there are any witnesses who may have useful information they’re asked to contact the Richmond Police Major Crimes Unit at 804-646-6740.