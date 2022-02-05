Two Confederate statue pedestals coming down today

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The pedestals where the statue of J.E.B. Stuart and Libby Hill Park’s Confederate Soldiers and Sailors stood until 2020 are being demolished and removed.

The statue of Stuart sat in the center of the roundabout on the corner of Monument Avenue and N Lombardy St. near VCU until it was removed by the city on July 7, 2020.

The next day, crews removed the 17-foot-tall Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue at Libby Hill Park near the corner of E Franklin St. and N 29th St. in Church Hill.