RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two crashes only a mile apart from one another are causing major delays for motorists on I-95 northbound.

The first crash happened near mile marker 79 a little before 11:30 a.m. Two northbound lanes were closed in response.

Mile marker 76 (Courtesy of VDOT)

Mile marker 78.8 (Courtesy of VDOT)

Mile marker 78 (Courtesy of VDOT)

At 12:10 p.m., about 40 minutes later, another crash took place within the traffic congestion of the first. This crash was located at mile marker 78m about 0.2 miles south of VA-161 exit 78.

The north right lane and right shoulder have been closed as a result.

The crashes have caused significant delays for motorists and a backup has reached as far back as mile marker 75 in Jackson Ward.

As of 1:30 p.m., the traffic was still congested and backed up as far as four miles.

All lanes have since reopened but traffic congestion persisted until around 3:00 p.m. as a result of rush hour.

The congestion appears to have now cleared.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.