Virginia ABC suspends restaurant’s liquor license days after deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority served a summary suspension to Wing Bar in Shockoe Bottom two days after a deadly shooting in front of the restaurant.

Authorities were called to the 1800 block of E. Main Street early Christmas morning for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim, later identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Lawson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Virginia ABC suspended the restaurant’s mixed beverage, wine and beer on premise licenses in the wake of an initial investigation.

“Virginia ABC believes that there is a continued threat to public safety at this establishment and these actions are necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public,” a spokesperson for Virginia ABC told 8News.

The liquor license suspension will be in effect pending results of a formal investigation and disciplinary review, according to Virginia ABC. The agency said the restaurant’s licensee can petition for a restricted license but it must be approved.

“Virginia ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with the Richmond Police Department and conducting a formal investigation,” the spokesperson said. “The ABC Bureau of Law Enforcement conducts public safety investigations when an act of violence has resulted in death or bodily harm in or near an ABC-licensed establishment.”

A formal investigation is underway.

