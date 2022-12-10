RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a deadly night in South Richmond on Friday, Dec. 9, after two people were fatally shot just hours — and blocks — apart.

Community members gathered along the road to call for change on Friday night after the two incidents of gun violence erupted on the same day.

Ricky Johnson lost his cousin in Friday’s first shooting, which happened around 2 p.m.

“I’m really not sure how I’m supposed to feel right now,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s cousin was found in a silver Sedan along Warwick Road, but police confirmed he was actually shot along the 2200 block of Ruffin Road earlier.

8News recently reported that 52 people in the City of Richmond lost their lives to gun violence in 2022. Dec. 9 alone raised that number to 54, but there are still three weeks left in the year.

Local pastor Valerie Coley spoke tearfully about the devastating rise in crime in her community.

“I’m tired, I don’t see them out here where we see these babies laying with their brains blown out in the streets,” Coley said about the city’s leadership when it comes to curbing gun violence.

On Friday, Coley, alongside Johnson, called on city officials to take action. Coley and Johnson insisted that law enforcement and authorities need to crack down on the crime and make real decisions to foster tangible change.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the incidents on Friday. The Richmond Police Department has not been able to share many details about Friday’s second shooting. However, they have confirmed it occurred along the 2400 block of Ruffin Road around 7 p.m., and that the victim was a woman.

According to police, both shootings continue to remain under investigation. The Richmond Police Department has not confirmed whether the two shootings were connected.

In the meantime, the community remains in search of answers. Coley is hopeful the city will heal from the continuing violence.

“One thing I won’t do is give up on God,” she said.