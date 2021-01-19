Two GRTC employees, one contractor test positive for COVID-19 at testing event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The latest GRTC coronavirus testing event found three more cases of COVID-19 among the transit company’s workforce. The event was held on Jan. 14.

The three new cases mark 57 total workforce cases, 52 of which are employees and 5 contractor cases.

Two of the most recent people to test positive were last at GRTC the day of the testing event. One of the employees was last there in-person on Monday. Two of the people, including the one there most recently have public-facing duties.

All of the people currently fighting the coronavirus are quarantined at home. The cases are not believed to be connected to each other.

There are currently 10 GRTC workforces members with active COVID-19 cases.