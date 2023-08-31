RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries — after police say they were involved in a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Richmond’s Southside Thursday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 4200 block of Iron Bridge Road just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Police determined that two drivers heading north on Iron Bridge Road had been involved in a rear-end collision. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, one with injuries that are considered life-threatening and the other with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

All southbound lanes of Iron Bridge were closed after the crash, but they have since reopened.