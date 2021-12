Two people are hurt after a Christmas night shooting in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Two people are hurt after a double shooting in Richmond on Christmas night.

Richmond police responded to a call about a shooting near the intersection of Hickory Street and West Bacon street at 11:03 P.M. Saturday Night. They found one man and one woman on scene who had both been shot.

Both gunshot victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.