RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two juvenile girls have been charged after a fight at John Marshall High School Monday morning.

The Richmond Police Department said officers arrived at the school just after 9 a.m., where they found a girl with cuts determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police said one juvenile girl was charged with a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and another juvenile girl was charged with a felony aggravated assault.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said there are no active threats to the public, school, students or staff at this time.