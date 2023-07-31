RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of a Richmond 18-year-old.

The Richmond Police Department said detectives arrested Rasheed Fleming, 22, and Sherron Noel, 19, both of Richmond, in connection to the July killing of Terrance Willis Jr., 18.

Flemming was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and Noel was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and shooting inside an occupied vehicle.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Saint James Street just before 11 p.m. on July 24. Upon arrival, police found Willis Jr. shot dead at the scene.

Richmond Police said additional charges in the case are pending.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533.