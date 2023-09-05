RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested two men for an attempted robbery that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman last week.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Richmond Highway for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman — identified as 24-year-old Deasha Jones of Hopewell — with an apparent gunshot wound. Jones was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries two days later.

Later on Wednesday evening, two men — both with apparent gunshot wounds — self-transported themselves to a local hospital, according to police. Their injuries were considered life-threatening.

Detectives with Richmond Police determined that both men — along with Deasha Jones — were involved in an attempted robbery at the parking lot of the Richmond Highway business. The men have been identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Vaughn of Hopewell and 20-year-old Devon Jones of Hopewell.

Both men have been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Aggravated robbery

Two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Police said the victim of the robbery attempt was not at the scene when officers arrived but was later found to be uninjured.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929.