RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were left fighting for life after being shot in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department said officers were called to the corner of South Robinson Street near the intersection of West Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found several parked cars in the area had been hit by gunfire.

“A short time later, two vehicles arrived at a local hospital each transporting an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” Richmond Police said.

The two men were treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to police, who determined both men had been injured in the South Robinson Street shooting.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927. The shootings remain under investigation.