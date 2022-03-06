RICHMOND, Va (WRIC)- Two men are hurt after they were shot in Richmond early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Deepwater Terminal Road around 12:40 A.M. for a report of a shooting.

We’re told two groups of people were arguing, and the two gunshot victims went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Both victims’ injuries are not life-threatening. It isn’t clear what the motive was, and police don’t have any suspects at this time.

