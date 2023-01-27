RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has launched a death investigation after two men were killed in a shooting in Richmond.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers in the area of Gilpin Court neighborhood heard gunfire and immediately responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

Upon their arrival, the officers found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The Richmond Police Department does not have anyone in custody at this time and is seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Darnell at 804-363-0878.