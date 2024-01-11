RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of four defendants have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 quadruple shooting at a Richmond convenience store that resulted in the death of two children.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Kalah Mangram was sentenced to 55 years of active incarceration as one of the shooters and Javon Pegram was sentenced to 47 years of active incarceration as the driver of the shooting vehicle. Both were found guilty of seven charges each in connection to the deadly shooting.

Rah’quan Logan, 14 (Left) and Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9 (Right) were killed in the shooting, while two other adults were later transported to the hospital then listed in stable condition.

On Nov. 12, 2021, four people were shot at the O.M.G. Convenience Store at the intersection of Creighton Road and Nine Mile Road. Two boys, ages 9 and 14, were killed in the shooting. Two adults were critically injured but eventually recovered.

A few days later, the Richmond Police Department reported three suspects had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Two of the suspects were 17 years old and therefore were initially not identified, court records indicate these two suspects were Mangram and Pegram.

The third suspect was identified as 18-year-old Clintoine Baker. The fourth and final suspect, Zayon Everett, was charged in connection to the shooting on June 29, 2022, according to court documents.

According to the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Everett, Mangram and Pegram were found guilty in a joint jury trial in August 2023. The three were also charged with attempted murder of a fifth victim.

Everett is scheduled to be sentenced at 12 p.m. on April 19, Baker is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial at 10 a.m. on May 21.