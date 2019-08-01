Police ID 2 men shot dead on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after two men were found shot to death on Richmond’s Northside early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a random gunfire call around 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. There they found the two victims dead at the scene.

The two victims have been identified as 34-year-old Olajuwon Akeem Elleby, of Redd Street, and 39-year-old Jammie Lee Walker, of Chamberlayne Avenue. On Thursday, 8News spoke with a friend of both victims.

“Three gunshots went off and said, ‘boom, boom, boom,'” Rayburn Jackson said. “It’s a hard feeling to see those two guys go like that.”

Jackson said he knew Elleby and Walker and that he just saw the two men the day before.

“Shocking,” he told 8News. “We was just out there having a good time together.”

The death of Elleby and Walker brings the homicide count in Richmond to 35 this year. Jackson told 8News he doesn’t feel safe anymore.

“Nah, never. I’ve been over here 10 years,” he explained, “I have never seen anything like this a day in my life.”

Anyone with information about these killings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.