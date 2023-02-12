RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police say they were shot on Creighton Road in Richmond’s East End Saturday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road just before 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 after it was reported that a home was hit by gunfire.

Shortly after police responded to the scene, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds and officers responded to investigate. Both men have injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.