Two men were shot Tuesday evening on Nine Mile Road in Richmond. (Photo: Tyler Hall/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were shot on Nine Mile Road in Richmond Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting at 3019 Nine Mile Road just before 6:00 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, taking him to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred just outside of the Market Place Convenience Store. (Photo: Tyler Hall/WRIC)

Another man was also injured in the shooting, and drove himself to the hospital. Both men reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and are expected to recover.

The shooting took place near the site of a quadruple shooting in 2021 that claimed the life of two children and lead to a community outcry.