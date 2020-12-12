Two more positive cases identified at GRTC COVID-19 testing event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two more GRTC employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of these latest cases were identified at their testing event on Dec. 10.

There 188 employees tested at the event.

Both of the employees have public-facing duties and were last at work on Dec. 10. The last three cases are expected to be connected to each other.

Twelve GRTC employees are currently fighting the virus and recovering at home.

