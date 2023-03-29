RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after causing disruption at a meeting for an anti-abortion student group held on the VCU campus.

VCU Police arrested Natalie Hoskins III, 22, of Richmond and Anthony Marvin, 30, of Richmond at a meeting for the student organization “Students for Life at VCU” at the VCU Student Commons on Wednesday, March 29.

Neither Hoskins nor Marvin are affiliated with VCU, according to the university.

Hoskins was charged with simple assault and Marvin was charged with disorderly conduct.

VCU Police were called to VCU Student Commons at around 5:40 p.m. after the Students for Life meeting was disrupted by “the unruly conduct of some attendees,” according to police.

According to VCU, Students for Life at VCU had invited an anti-abortion speaker to its meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting was open to the public and attended by about 70 people.

Students for Life at VCU is an affiliate of the national group Students for Life, which is an anti-abortion non-profit organization with groups at high schools and universities across the country.